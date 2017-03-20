Woman killed in Uptown hit-and-run possibly hit twice News Woman killed in Uptown hit-and-run possibly hit twice Dallas police say they are making progress but still haven't found the hit and run driver who killed a woman over the weekend in Uptown. But detectives are still asking for the public's help.

23-year-old Rachel Spelman was crossing Cedar Springs Road near Pearl Street when she was hit.

Sources close to the investigation tell FOX 4 that police have a vehicle of interest and are looking into the possibility the woman may have been struck by a second vehicle as well.

Police were able to obtain some video of the aftermath of the incident. And while they try and piece it together, they are still asking for anyone who knows anything about the accident to come forward.

Close friends and co-workers of Spelman are pleading for the person responsible for her death to do the right thing.

"The only thing for anyone to get closure is to just turn yourself in,” said Lauren Hoyle. “Make it easy on everyone else."

Sources tell FOX 4 the vehicle of interest is a gray 2012 or 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The front passenger side has a broken headlight and damage to the front end as well as the windshield and possibly the passenger side mirror.

Sources tell FOX 4 Spelman may have been hit by another vehicle as well and that driver also took off. Witnesses told police they saw someone in a dark colored sedan stop, get out, look at what happened and drive off. What's not clear is if that person was one of the drivers who hit Spelman.

The 23-year old was struck just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning when there is typically a lot of pedestrian traffic on Cedar Springs as bars and restaurants close.

There were several potential witnesses nearby, and sources say a man crossing the street with Spelman was nearly struck himself.

The reality of what happened and the uncertainty of who is responsible has family and close friends struggling.

"It went from good memories we have of Rachel to how could somebody do this to this person?” Hoyle said. “And how do you leave someone there just laying there? Like, I just don't understand."

Spelman's friends and police are asking anyone who was in the area of Cedar Springs and North Pearl that night to come forward.