Corsicana PD: Man walks into Walmart, stabs store greeter

- A man was arrested after police say he walked into a Walmart in Corsicana and stabbed a store greeter.

The incident happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. at the Walmart on W. Hwy 31. Police say the man walked in and stabbed the store greeter with an unknown object and then ran away.

After authorities searched the area, the man was found about a half mile from the store and arrested without incident.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but is in good condition and is expect to be released.

A Walmart spokesperson released a statement saying, “This is an unfortunate incident. The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority and at this time, our focus is on the well-being of our associate. We will continue to work with local law enforcement however we can during their investigation."

The suspect’s name has not been released. It’s unclear what charges he’ll face. Police are still not sure what weapon was used in the attack. A motive has not been released.