- Jury selection is underway for the murder trial of a woman accused of performing illegal butt injections.

Denise “Wee-Wee” Ross and another suspect, Jimmy Joe Clark, are accused of leaving Wykesha Reid to die at a Deep Ellum warehouse after performing the illegal injections in 2015.

Investigators say they have evidence she performed even more unlicensed procedures while out on bond for Reid’s murder.

Reid’s children have filed a lawsuit for damages related to her death.