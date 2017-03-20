SWAT team responds to Lowry Crossing domestic disturbance News SWAT team responds to Lowry Crossing domestic disturbance Two people may be dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Lowry Crossing, which is east of McKinney.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to report a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of The Crossing’s Drive. Neighbors said it involved two people.

Deputies responded and tried to communicate with the people inside the home, but got no response. The SWAT team went in and found at least one person dead. The Collin County Medical Examiner was then called to the scene.

The sheriff’s office has not elaborated on the details but called it an “isolated incident.” Deputies said there is no danger to the public. They do not appear to be looking for any suspects.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.