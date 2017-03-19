Police looking for driver who hit and killed a woman in Uptown Dallas News Police looking for driver who hit and killed a woman in Uptown Dallas Dallas police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a 23 year old woman crossing the street in Uptown Dallas early Saturday morning. Police say Rachel Spelman, a recent A&M graduate, was crossing in the 2300 block of Cedar Springs Road near the intersection of Bookhout Street about 2:10 a.m. They say a dark colored sedan of an unknown make and model struck Spelman. Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped, exited the vehicle and and walked back to look at Spelman on the ground befo

- Dallas police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a 23 year old woman crossing the street in Uptown Dallas early Saturday morning.



Police say Rachel Spelman, a recent A&M graduate, was crossing in the 2300 block of Cedar Springs Road near the intersection of Bookhout Street about 2:10 a.m.



They say a dark colored sedan of an unknown make and model struck Spelman. Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped, exited the vehicle and and walked back to look at Spelman on the ground before getting back in his car and taking off.



Police describe him as a black male with short curly hair, approximately 5'10" to 6'2" and last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants. They say the vehicle likely has front-end damage to the windshield and possibly back windown damage.



Dallas police say no surveillance pictures of the supect or the vehicle are available at this time.



"How do you leave someone there? Just laying there. I just don't understand how you do that," said Spelman's friend Lauren Hoyle.



Spelman's friends think she may have been going home after a night out. She was a block away from home when she was hit.



"She was crossing the street, and she got hit. Every day I cross the street and I never think twice. Obviously, you look right to left as you're told, but you never think that could be your last time looking down the street," said friend Marie Bodnar.



Friends say Spelman was quick to make friends at ther first job and will always be remembered as easy going, sarcastic and bubbly.



"She just was a part of everyone's personality. Without her, I think a lot of us are just going to lose the sparkle," said Hoyle.



"Just the memory of one of the best team members of our team. She sat in the middle of our group, you could see her red hair," said Bodnar.



But more than anything right now, friends want anyone with information to come forward and for the driver to do the right thing and turn himself in.



"The damage is done. You've already taken one of our best friends and decided you were going to leave her there. I think the only thing right now for anyone to get closure is to turn yourself in. Make it easy on everyone else," said Hoyle.





