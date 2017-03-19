Two suspected drunk drivers involved in head-on collision News Two suspected drunk drivers involved in head-on collision DALLAS -- Two suspected drunk drivers were involved in a head on collision, according to Dallas Police. Investigators said both people will be arrested after they are released from the hospital.

Around 1:40 am police said the driver of a Ford Expedition swerved into on-coming traffic on East 8th Street and Hutchins Avenue in Oak Cliff. The expedition crashed head-on into a Chevy Blazer.

The driver of the blazer needed to be cut out by Dallas firefighters.

The driver of expedition is charged with Intoxication Assault. The driver of the Blazer is charged with Driving While Intoxicated.