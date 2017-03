Fort Worth Police investigate deadly shooting News Fort Worth Police investigate deadly shooting FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Saturday night.

The victim's body was found around 11:00 pm at a home on Chandler Dr. just east of Downtown Fort Worth. Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and then saw a vehicle speeding from the area.