Two people have died after being thrown from a motorcycle in Fort Worth Saturday evening.
Police said the riders were traveling along the overpass on westbound Interstate 20 to southbound Interstate 35 when they were thrown from the motorcycle.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the two as Daniel Thornton, 29, and Whitney Cunningham, 29, of Purdon.
Fort Worth police have not said whether other vehicles were involved.
Two dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Fort Worth
