Burglary suspect arrested after chase

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man after a chase through parts of Garland and Dallas.

Garland police said they tried to pull over a man in an SUV around 11:30 pm Friday. The driver refused to stop but eventually crashed into a parked car in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas on Jupiter Road, near Northwest Highway.

According to police, the man tried to run away from the wreck but officers took him into custody. Investigators said the SUV was reported stolen and possibly at the scene of several burglaries.

The man’s identity has not been released.