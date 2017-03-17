College student's boyfriend indicted for murder

- The boyfriend of North Texas college student will face murder charges.

On Friday, a Brewster County grand jury indicted Robert Fabian for the murder of 22-year-old Zuzu Verk.

Verk grew up in Keller, but lived in Alpine while attending Sul Ross State University. Family members reported her missing in October after she missed a mid-term exam.

According to police documents, Fabian told police he got into a heated argument with Verk the night before she disappeared. He said she left his apartment around 2 a.m., but neighbors reported hearing arguing and loud noises hours later.

Cell phone records also show Fabian and his friend, Chris Estrada, were at a Dollar General store the next day. Estrada let Fabian use his credit card to purchase “three plastic painters’ drop cloths.” Records also show Estrada was “at or near various commercial dumpsters in the area” in the hours after Verk’s disappearance.

Fabian was arrested in February, shortly after Verk’s body was found wrapped up in “thin plastic sheets” and buried in a shallow grave just outside of Alpine.

Originally he was only charged then with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse. His bond has now been increased to $750,000.

Estrada is also still in custody for tampering with evidence.