Wounded Warrior bike ride on Friday, Saturday in North Texas

Injured veterans prepared Thursday for a two-day ride with the Wounded Warrior Project.

Staffers fitted the veterans with for bikes that adapt to their mobility and stamina needs. The ride itself is 36 miles in Dallas and Fort Worth -- and vets tackle the challenge together.

“We've got over around 30 wounded warriors coming in from around the area - to have a cycling experience,” said Nicholas Kraus, Soldier Ride co-Founder. “Their first one, maybe, often times since they've been a kid or definitely since they've been injured.”

Each veteran has a story about what's brought them here and how they keep going forward.

Steven Mansfield will be participating for the first time.

“It would be nice to meet other solider wounded veterans and kind of feel comfortable being around people,” Mansfield said.

Veterans who've done it before say it's a rush taking rehab into the open air and sunshine while also meeting vets who've been through something similar.

“I think it's good for anybody to find people that are in similar situations that you've been through and they can relate to what you're talking about and situations that happen,” said Derek Brown.

People who support the wounded warriors plan to line the route of the ride and cheer.

Friday’s ride is at White Rock Lake in Dallas from 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday's Fort Worth ride starts and ends at Coopers Bar-B-Que on Stockyard Blvd. and goes from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.