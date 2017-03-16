Missing fisherman's boat found on Lake Ray Hubbard

- Rescuers found a capsized boat Thursday afternoon while searching for a missing fisherman on Lake Ray Hubbard.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said someone called 911 to report that a relative had not returned from a fishing trip on Wednesday.

Dallas’ Air One was able to locate his capsized boat in the water about a half a mile south of the Highway 66 bridge, which is in the area where the man’s relative said he typically likes to fish.

His truck and trailer were also found on the Highway 66 ramp, but there were no signs of him.

DFR is now working with the Texas Game Wardens and other agencies to search for the man.