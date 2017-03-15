Police ID suspects in North Texas hospital theft ring

Arlington police identified two suspects in a hospital credit card theft ring.

Last week, FOX 4 News aired surveillance video of five suspects using stolen credit cards at the Target on East Chase Boulevard.

MORE: Thieves steal wallets out of Arlington hospital locker rooms

Police say two of those suspects are Deante Gordon, a man who identifies as a woman, and Anthony Bothwell.

Both were arrested last week in Williamson County near Austin for identity theft, drugs and credit card abuse.

Police say Gordon and another suspect from the Target video broke into a locker room at Arlington Memorial Hospital last month and stole employee credit cards. Hospitals in several other cities reported similar thefts.

Police are still trying to identify the remaining three suspects.