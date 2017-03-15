Animals rescued from filthy living conditions in Freestone County

- Nearly 180 animals were rescued from what is being called a puppy mill Freestone County.

The North Texas Humane Society took the dogs, chickens, goats, chinchillas and fish from a home in Buffalo, which is located about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

Humane officers said the animals were living in fifth.

“One of the dogs has a broken jaw, another has a broken leg, many have upper respiratory infections and dozens are pregnant or nursing young puppies. The dogs mostly lived in cages, sadly, most have never felt grass on their feet before, until now,” NTHS said in a press release.

The Fort Worth-based shelter hopes to put the animals up for adoption once they are in better shape.