Search crews looking for retired firefighter missing in Quinlan News Search crews looking for retired firefighter missing in Quinlan A ground search is underway in Hunt County for a missing retired Dallas firefighter.

Michael Chambers disappeared Friday. Surveillance video shows him leaving the Quinlan Walmart store a few hours before his wife called 911 to report that he wasn’t home.

“I didn’t find his wallet or any keys in the shop that’s locked up, which is not like him,” his wife said in the call.

Detectives believe Chambers may have been abducted. They are waiting on test results from blood found in his workshop.

Chambers’ family is pleading for help finding him.

“This is absolutely unlike him. He’s not a person that just disappears,” said Cherri Hanes, Chambers’ daughter. “Someone knows something, and we plead and entreat you if that person is here, call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department.”

“Dad is the person that always helps everyone. Everyone goes to him for help. He never needs help. He rescues people. He never needs to be rescued,” added Suzy Losoya, another daughter.

The search teams will also canvas the area near the Walmart Wednesday. The Texas Rangers and FBI are also helping with the investigation.