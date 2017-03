- Two drivers were killed and two young girls were injured when a wrong-way driver hit another vehicle head on.

It happened Tuesday night near Crandall in Kaufman County. State troopers said the pickup trucks collided around 9:30 p.m. on FM 741, south of Interstate 20.

The drivers of both trucks died at the scene. The two children were not seriously hurt, but one lost her mother in the crash.

The road was closed for more than three hours for an investigation.