Sitter says she couldn't reach 911 before baby's death

- The city of Dallas wants T-Mobile to fix what it calls a life-threatening problem with its mobile phones.

A 6-month-old boy died Saturday after his babysitter could not reach anyone through 911. At the time there was a spike in calls because a T-Mobile phone was making “ghost calls” to 911.

The city said after a caller hangs up, their phone for some reason mysteriously keeps calling and overwhelms the 911 center. The problem started in November and only happens with T-Mobile phones.

The baby’s caregiver was using a T-Mobile device, but police said there’s no evidence his death was linked to the problem.

“The Dallas Police Department says an individual who we now believe was the child's caregiver, called 911 multiple times but hung up before speaking to a call taker. Call takers returned each call, but were unable to reach the individual. The child was taken to two area hospitals,” the company said in a statement

The baby’s cause of death is still under investigation.

T-Mobile agreed to send its top engineers to Dallas Wednesday to address the issue.

"We take our customers security and safety very seriously and have been working daily with the Dallas PSAP team to resolve this local issue. We are committed to a continued collaboration with them to solve the problem,” the company said in a statement.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax said he spoke to the CEO of the company Tuesday and hopes the engineers will be able to finally resolve the “unacceptable situation.” He said Dallas residents deserve better.

“It is outrageous that T-Mobile still has not resolved the ghost call issue that is putting Dallasites in danger by clogging our 911 system. I'm in full agreement with our city manager that our citizens deserve better. This issue not only puts paying T-Mobile customers at risk, but it jeopardizes the safety of people throughout our city. It's encouraging that T-Mobile will finally be sending top engineers to Dallas tomorrow morning. I can only assume that they will work around the clock until they figure out how to fix this issue,” Mayor Mike Rawlings added.

In the meantime, the city urges residents not to hang up when dialing 911. It can cause further response delays.