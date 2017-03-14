Texas 'bathroom bill' moves to Senate floor

The Texas “Bathroom Bill” moves to the floor of the Senate Tuesday where Democrats may not have enough votes to stop it.

A State Senate committee passed the bill last week after 13 emotional hours of public testimony. It’s expected to clear the floor, but faces an uncertain fate in the State House. Leaders there have not made it a top priority.

Powerful business groups oppose the bill, saying it will mean the loss of jobs and major events like the Super Bowl.

Backers including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick deny it would have much of an impact on the state and call it a public safety issue.