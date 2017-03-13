Missing man may have been abducted, deputies say

- A retired Dallas firefighter is missing and may be in danger.

Michael Chambers’ wife called the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Friday to report that he was not at his home in Quinlan, which is about 40 miles east of Dallas.

Deputies said after an initial investigation, they believe the 70-year-old was taken against his will. The Texas Rangers are now involved in the search.

Chambers is described as being 6 feet 3 inches with balding gray hair. He does not have any known medical or mental conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838.