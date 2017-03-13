Fire destroys vacant country club in Garland

- Fire destroyed a Garland country club that was closed almost three years ago.

The fire at the Eastern Hills Country Club started sometime before 3 a.m. Monday morning. By the time firefighters arrived, it had already spread throughout the two-story building.

The building was not structurally sound so firefighters were forced to fight defensively. It took them about two hours to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters said there was no electricity in the building because it was vacant.

No one was hurt.