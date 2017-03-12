Boater killed by propeller at Denton Creek

A boat propeller killed a Trophy Club father who was found dead after a boating trip with his son, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s report.



38-year old Matthew Meinert died shortly after the propeller hit him in the head, according to the report.



He disappeared Monday evening while fishing on Denton Creek with his 2-year old son, Oliver.



The little boy was found Tuesday morning. He was not hurt.



Game wardens discovered Meinert's body on Thursday near the spot where they found his boat.