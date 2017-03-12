A boat propeller killed a Trophy Club father who was found dead after a boating trip with his son, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s report.
38-year old Matthew Meinert died shortly after the propeller hit him in the head, according to the report.
He disappeared Monday evening while fishing on Denton Creek with his 2-year old son, Oliver.
The little boy was found Tuesday morning. He was not hurt.
Game wardens discovered Meinert's body on Thursday near the spot where they found his boat.
Boater killed by propeller at Denton Creek
