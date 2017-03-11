The Midlothian Police department has requested help from the Texas Rangers in investigating an officer involved shooting, Saturday afternoon.
Police say they responded to calls about a domestic disturbance around 3:30 pm from the 5200 block of Charisma Dr. When they arrived, police say they were confronted by a man with a gun. The officers demanded he drop the weapon, but police say he brandished the gun at them in a threatening manner, and officers opened fire.
EMS was already on scene and immediately took the man to a hospital. His status is unknown.
Midlothian Police say the investigation is still in its early stages and they will release more information as things develop.
Texas Rangers helping investigate officer involved shooting in Midlothian
