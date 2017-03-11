Texas Rangers helping investigate officer involved shooting in Midlothian

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 11 2017 07:07PM CST

Updated:Mar 11 2017 07:07PM CST

The Midlothian Police department has requested help from the Texas Rangers in investigating an officer involved shooting, Saturday afternoon.

Police say they responded to calls about a domestic disturbance around 3:30 pm from the 5200 block of Charisma Dr. When they arrived, police say they were confronted by a man with a gun. The officers demanded he drop the weapon, but police say he brandished the gun at them in a threatening manner, and officers opened fire.

EMS was already on scene and immediately took the man to a hospital. His status is unknown.

Midlothian Police say the investigation is still in its early stages and they will release more information as things develop.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories