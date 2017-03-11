Former NFL quarterback and Texas Native Johnny Manziel engaged

Texas A&M Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel popped the question to his model girlfriend in Paris over the weekend.



TMZ posted the report Friday night, that the 24-year-old East Texas native had proposed to girlfriend Bre Tiesi. The two have been dating since late 2016.



Tiesi appeared in the MTV show "Wild 'n Out" in 2015.



The once promising athlete has said he is committed to turning his life and career around, after a series of party scandals and run-ins with the law.



A Dallas County grand jury indicted Manziel in April of 2016 on a misdemeanor assault charge against his ex-girlfriend at Hotel Zaza earlier in the year. He signed a conditional agreement in November that the charges would be dropped if he stayed away from his ex and received counciling.