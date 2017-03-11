2017 Fashion Stars for a Cause raise funds for Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Fashion Stars For a Cause pic courtesy; Danny Campbell News 2017 Fashion Stars for a Cause raise funds for Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas A group of women, including Fox 4's Jenny Anchondo have been selected as the 2017 Fashion Stars for a Cause. The philanthropy-based fashion project involves raising funds and awareness for the Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas.

The year-long effort will culminate with a gala at the Dallas Country Club Friday, March 24th at 7:00 p.m. Caroline Rose Hunt is the Honorary Chair for the gala and Eric Nadel will be the guest speaker.

This year's Fashion Stars for a Cause are Tavia Hunt, Debbie Stout Elchami, Abra L. Garrett, Shay Geyer, La Toya Jones, Carinthia Kishaba, Maria Luce, Donna Richardson, Jennifer Smith, Sara Dawn Wilkins, Jordi Bostock and Jenny Anchondo.

Two people who have benefited from the SCC programs visited Good Day Saturday for an interview. See the attached video for more on their story and the work of SCC.

For more information on the Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas, visit http://www.sccenter.org/

For more information on Fashion Stars for a Cause and to purchase tickets to the gala or raffle tickets, visit

http://www.sccenter.org/fashion-stars/2017-fashion-stars-for-a-cause-raffle/