More than 100,000 expected for Dallas St. Patrick's Parade & Festival News More than 100,000 expected for Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival

St. Patrick’s festivities started early Saturday morning on Greenville Avenue with the 5k fun run and walk. The parade will follow, at 11:00 a.m.



More than 100 parades are entered in this year’s event and more than 125,000 attendees are expected when the parade kicks off at 11:00 a.m., according to the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association, which is hosting the event.

Proceeds will benefit scholarships for Dallas ISD students, GABA said.



The festival will feature food trucks, sponsor displays, a brew fest, a tailgate section and more.



The parade route starts on Greenville Boulevard at Blackwell Street and ends at SMU Boulevard at Central Expressway. Those attending are encouraged to ride DART, as parking is very limited. Possible parade route stations include Mockingbird Station, Lovers Lane Station and Park Lane.



For more information on the parade and festival, visit http://www.dallasstpatricksparade.com