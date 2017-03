A woman found near the Trinity River’s Santa Fe Trestle Trail late Friday night was murdered, Dallas police said.

Around 11:40 p.m., a group of people showed up at police headquarters saying they found a body.

When rescue team found the woman and pulled her out of the water, they discovered she had been shot, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of her family but she was in her late 20's or early 30's, police said.