Irving PD arrests man accused of stabbing dog to death

- Irving police have arrested a man accused of tying a dog to a dumpster, stabbing it multiple times and leaving it to die.

Surveillance video shows a man, later identified as 60-year-old Joseph Ray Schell, tying a 3-year-old Pit bull mix up to a dumpster behind Laguna Dental on W Irving Boulevard near W. Pioneer Drive Sunday night.

Cameras captured the man walking away about a half hour later. Someone called police after finding the dog’s bloody body the next morning.

Detectives say as a result of media coverage, they were able to identify Schell and arrested him Friday afternoon.

Schell is being held in the Irving City Jail and charged with animal cruelty, a state jail felony.

Investigators have not determined a motive.