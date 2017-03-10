Bond set at $90K for teacher accused of recording students undressing

- Students in Carrollton say they're not surprised one of their teachers is accused of secretly videotaping female students undressing.

There are at least six victims. and police believe there could be more.

Biology teacher George Thomas was transferred to the Dallas County Jail Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, his bond conditions were set on all the six felony charges against him.

Police say the videos spanned all of last school year. Students are disturbed that a teacher may have victimized students for so long without anyone even noticing.

Wearing a black sweatshirt and handcuffs, the biology teacher and girls track coach from R.L. Turner High School said nothing to FOX4 cameras as he was taken to the Dallas County Jail.

Thomas is locked up on a $90,000 bond for invasive visual recording of six students. Some students at the school said they had a sense something wasn't right with him.

“Whenever we were in the locker room in football, he always kept looking at his phone,” said junior student Jafet. “I was the only one noticed it. I don't think anyone else did."

“I'm not surprised by it. I saw it coming,” said sophomore student Laura Flores.

“He was very close with the girls,” said sophomore student Betty Rango.

A police warrant says Thomas's girlfriend discovered the graphic images and videos of unsuspecting students on a thumb drive.

The arrest warrant says there were images from two locations: a changing room for track athletes and a classroom teacher's desk where a camera was apparently positioned to record underneath female student's clothing.

“When I heard about it, I was very uncomfortable knowing something like that was happening in my school,” Rango said.

“That is abusing his power to be a teacher,” Flores said.

According to the warrant, Thomas admitted that he had recordings on his cell phone but said they were of activities and meant for the students to watch and learn.

Carrollton - Farmers Branch ISD placed Thomas on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.