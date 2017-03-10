Police: Denison woman ran into church after violent sexual assault

- An 18-year-old Denison woman is recovering after a violent sexual assault in the small North Texas town of Denison. She finally got help after running into a church.

It happened Wednesday afternoon. Denison police believe the woman was abducted from the Creekmore Apartments in the 3800 block of Texoma Parkway between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

Her worried fiancé reported her missing a few hours later. According to KXII News 12, he couldn’t get in touch with her and found her keys in her car, her cellphone on the ground and the door to her apartment open.

Police said they had dogs and officers out searching for until about 8 p.m. That’s when they got a call from someone at the New Creation Church. There was a church service going on at the time and police said the woman ran inside for help.

The woman’s mother posted a public plea on Facebook.

“This is going to be a brutally honest post. Today my daughter was taken by force by 3 black men. 2 raped her and she is cut head to toe by a knife. They took her engagement ring, her class ring, her earrings, her baby T necklace, everything she had on. She was able to run and ran into a church, bleeding from head to toe with no pants on. Someone had to have saw something!!! This town is small, if anyone, anyone hears ANYTHING, please call the Denison Police Department,” she wrote.

The woman was taken to the hospital. She told police she did not know her kidnappers and could only described them as three black males in a black SUV.

"The only thing she said was they went down a bumpy road and that's the only thing that she could tell us, so right now we're really wanting information," Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler told KXII.

The police department is hoping someone will come forward with information about the case so they can put the suspects behind bars.

Denison is located about 75 miles north of Dallas.