Ex-Chief Brown named Grand Marshal for St. Patrick's Parade

- Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown is set to serve at Grand Marshal for the annual Saint Patrick's Parade in Dallas.

Chief Brown was officially declared the marshal on Thursday with a bagpipe serenade and a ride in a Rolls-Royce.

The Greenville Avenue Area Business Association organizes the parade, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday on upper Greenville Avenue.

Dallas' former top cop says it will be nice to just sit back and enjoy this colorful procession this year.

“You know, I've been on the other end of the parade making sure the traffic is just right — the traffic management and the crowd control, that people don't over celebrate too much and get arrested,” Brown said. “And so to be on the fun side of the parade is something that is de-stressing, very relaxing, and I'm going to have a great time.”

This is the thirty-eight year for the tradition. The Dallas Mavericks St. Patrick's Parade & Festival is the largest of its kind in the southwest. Thousands of people attend the family-friendly event with food, drinks and more than a hundred parade entries.

