Carrollton PD: Teacher arrested for recording students undressing

- A Carrollton high school teacher was arrested for allegedly recording students undressing.

George Edwin Thomas III was arrested Thursday morning and charged with six counts of invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.

Carrollton police say the R.L. Turner High School teacher used hidden cameras to video female students undressing without them knowing during the 2015-2016 school year.

Police have identified six students who Thomas recorded while on campus.

In a statement, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD said it was made aware of the allegations two weeks ago and placed Thomas on administrative leave.

Thomas is being held in the Carrollton city jail, and his bond has not been set. The investigation is ongoing.