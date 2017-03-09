Police: Man stabbed dog, left it to die

- Police in Irving are looking for a man who tied a dog to a dumpster, stabbed it multiple times and left it to die.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. Surveillance video shows the man tying the 3-year-old Pit bull mix up to a dumpster behind Laguna Dental on W Irving Boulevard near W. Pioneer Drive.

Someone called police after finding the dog’s bloody body the next morning.

Based on the surveillance video, police said the suspect is a white or Hispanic male between 40 and 50 years old. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone who recognizes him should call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or email ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

The DFW Humane Society is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for tips that can lead to an arrest and indictment.

The man will face animal cruelty charges once he’s found, police said.