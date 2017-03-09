Police end land and air search for missing dad News Police end land and air search for missing dad The search for a missing fisherman near Denton Creek has been scaled back.

Matthew Meinert was last seen Monday night in the creek near Lake Grapevine. His small boat was found abandoned on the bank later that night and his 2-year-old son was found wandering near the boat the next morning.

Searchers have given up hope of finding Meinert alive. They have wrapped up the ground and air search and will just focus on looking for a body in the water.

There’s hope that the warmer weather will improve water conditions or that the body will surface.

