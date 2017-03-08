AT&T customers experiencing disruptions calling 911

Several cities across the state are experiencing disruption with 911 calls from AT&T wireless customers.
The cities of Fort Worth, Plano, Wylie, Keller, North Richland Hills and the town of Highland Park are among those affected by the outage.
When AT&T wireless customers call 911, many are getting busy tones or the phone just keeps ringing.
AT&T customers are being urged to dial the main line for their police department until the 911 issue is resolved.
The 911 glitch affecting T-Mobile customers in Dallas is not related to this outage.
It’s unclear what is causing the outage. AT&T released the following statement to FOX4:
"We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we're working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience."
Alternative Numbers
Arlington: (817) 274-4444
Balch Springs: (972) 557-6000
Bedford: (817) 952-2127
Carrollton: (469) 289-2370
Cedar Hill: (972) 223-6111
Denton County: (940) 349-1600
Fort Worth: (817) 392-4222
Frisco: (972) 292-6010
Grapevine: (817) 410-8127
Highland Park: (214) 521-5000
Kaufman County: (469) 376-4500
Keller: (817) 743-4522
Mansfield: (817) 473-0211
Mineral Wells: (940) 328-7770
Navarro County: (903) 654-3001
North Richland Hills: (817) 281-1000
Plano: (972) 424-5678
Prosper: (972) 347-2226
Richardson: (972) 744-4800
Rockwall County: (972) 204-7001
Sherman: (903) 892-7290
Southlake: (817) 743-4522
University Park: (214) 363-3000
Westlake: (817) 743-4522
Wylie: (972) 442-2222