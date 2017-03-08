National Junior Honor Society returns to Bowde Storey MS

- History was made at a Dallas ISD’s Bowde Storey Middle School as the National Junior Honor Society returned.

No one knows exactly why the school’s chapter was closed, but school officials say it wasn’t because the kids weren't making good grades. It appears the last sponsor retired or moved to another campus ten years ago and no one picked up the mantle.

Ten students took the steps on Wednesday and were inducted into the NJHS, an honor no student at the school has had in over a decade. FOX 4 Reporter Shaun Rabb was the keynote speaker for the event.

“I am so honored and I am so pleased that we are bringing back the National Junior Honor Society,” said Principal Joann Jackson-Powell.

“By being well in school and by being good citizens, we will create a better society for those who follow us,”” said Boude Storey NJHS President Melissa Vazquez.

It was English teacher Felicia Daniels who wanted the junior honor society recognition rekindled at the school.

‘Having them to be inducted now, I’m certain that they feel like superstars back there,” she said. “Today they understand the importance and how great it is that they have maintained and upheld their standards of education.”

Angel Jimenez, who was inducted into the society, already knows his career path.

“I want to become a police officer,” he said. “I don’t like it when people rob or when they do these bad crimes. So I would like to be the one to stop that.”

The requirements for the NJHS are students must have an 85-gradepoint or higher, service, leadership, character and citizenship.