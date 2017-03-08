Ellis County sheriff resigns because of Whataburger fight

- Ellis County Sheriff Johnny Brown resigned Wednesday and will face misdemeanor assault charges after getting into a fist fight at Whataburger.

The fight happened on New Year ’s Day at the Whataburger restaurant in Midlothian. Sheriff Brown and his brother were involved in a verbal and physical altercation with another group of patrons.

Two 21-year-old men from Killeen told police Brown’s brother started the fight because of an incident in the parking lot. Words were exchanged as they ordered food and there is video of the sheriff throwing at least one punch.

No one was arrested immediately afterward, but at a hearing Wednesday Brown pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. He also turned in his letter of resignation and surrendered his peace officer’s certificate.

The former sheriff will be booked into jail, with fingerprints and a mugshot. But he won’t spend time the night behind bars because he was only sentenced to one day and a $500 fine.

“I have also taken ownership of the criminal responsibility that arose from my participation in the incident involving my brother and third parties. I have accepted the judgement and sentencing of the court, and will not file a motion for a new trial or appeal,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

He also thanked the residents of Ellis County and apologized to all he may have hurt or disappointed.

“As can be seen by the actions I have taken to make things right today, I care more for the office I held, my coworkers and fellow public officials, the citizens of Ellis County and respect for the law than to continue a battle that consumes time, money, and detracts from the mission of protecting and serving,” he wrote.

Brown has served as the sheriff in Ellis County for the past two terms. He can no longer serve as a law enforcement officer.