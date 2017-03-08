Still no signs of missing father near Denton Creek News Still no signs of missing father near Denton Creek Searchers will return to Denton Creek Wednesday to look for a missing father.

- Searchers will return to Denton Creek Wednesday to look for a missing father.

The search for 38-year-old Matthew Meinert began Monday night when he and his 2-year-old son didn’t come back from a fishing trip. Their abandoned boat was found on the bank of the creek near Lake Grapevine.

Meinert’s son, Oliver, was found safe when the team returned to the boat Tuesday morning. He is okay and was reunited with his mother.

Investigators still don’t know what happened to Meinert, who has been described as an avid fisherman. But based on where the boat was found and things found in the water, they believe there was some sort of accident.

The search team put drones up over Denton Creek before sunrise. They will have about 20 people out later in the day searching for signs of him.