Dallas plays up new attractions to get attention from out-of-towners

When it comes to bringing in big conventions, Fort Worth has the ‘cowtown’ draw. But Dallas is working to change that.

Right now, the city's hosting a giant helicopter exposition downtown. And when one of the world's largest manufacturers wanted to hold a western-themed party, a ranch in Southeast Dallas became the venue. And with it came some star power, including country legend Randy Travis.

Executives with French-owned Air Bus Helicopters are in Dallas this week for helicopter exposition, the Heli-Expo, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Wanting to throw an after-hours party for 1,500 people, they booked it at the Texas Horse Park-River Ranch.

River Ranch is the non-profit vendor at Texas Horse Park just miles from Downtown Dallas that has more than 300 acres in the middle of the great Trinity Forest. The growing number of events it's hosting mean money each time for River Ranch Educational Charities that are dedicated to helping special needs and underprivileged children and wounded warriors.

Wayne Kirk is the owner and founder of River Ranch Educational Charities. He has partnered with Randy Travis and his wife Mary to promote events there.

Randy is getting out more these days and continues to improve after a stroke in 2013. The arena stage was christened the Randy Travis Stage for all future events.

For decades now, Fort Worth has billed itself as where the west begins. But what's happening at the Texas Horse Park and River Ranch represent a growing effort to make Dallas an international destination for people wanting the Texas and old west experience.