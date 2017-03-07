Retired Dallas County employee takes the stand in Price corruption trial

Testimony from a retired Dallas County employee with close ties to Commissioner John Wiley Price could leave jurors in his corruption trial with more questions than answers about his guilt or innocence.

Linda Boles worked for the county for 30 years. She had close ties with Price on numerous county contracts. Her testimony on Tuesday laid the groundwork for how Price handled those deals, specifically the one's involving political consultant Kathy Nealy.

Boles said she never saw anything suspicious from Price while taking bids for county contracts. She said during the review process every effort was made to "make sure every T was crossed and I dotted."

Prosecutors asked Boles about a Nealy company competing for a contract that could have potentially earned Nealy $1.2 million with extension options for more money.

Prosecutors introduced evidence that showed Price violated county rules by emailing Nealy during a "no contact period" while the contract was being vetted. Boles said she wasn't aware of the Nealy connection to that contract.

When prosecutors asked if Price sharing information with Nealy benefited her during the no contact period, Boles responded "maybe." When asked if it benefited Price, she said: "I don’t know.”

Attorney Nick Oberheiden, who is not associated with the trial, weighed in on the day’s court proceedings.

“How do you think that sits with a juror? I think as a juror I would leave with mixed emotions,” he said. “On the one hand, I would be wondering why Commissioner Price shared confidential information and received checks and had contact during a no contact period. On the other hand, I did hear and go home with the testimony or a county insider that in over a decade or more has not seen any suspicious behavior in the approval and review process of contracts.

Prosecutors also showed pictures of several checks ranging from $475 up to $2700. They said it was money exchanged between Price and Nealy during the no contact period.

Prosecutors hoped to drive home the message of potential underhanded dealings between Nealy and Price. But his defense attorneys pointed out that Price voted against the Nealy contracts, not once but twice.

Memo sections of the checks were also shown. They included notes indicating they were for car repairs and loan repayments. The notes may be enough for planting a seed of doubt in jurors’ minds that the exchanges, while violating county rules, weren't anything more than that.