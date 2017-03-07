Crowley High School student dies during color guard practice

- A 10th grade student at Crowley High School collapsed during color guard practice and died Monday evening.

School district officials said 16-year-old Hailey Cartwright suffered a medical emergency while practicing. A nurse performed CPR and used a defibrillator on her. Paramedics then rushed her to Texas Health Huguley Hospital, but she did not survive.

“Crowley ISD is incredibly saddened by this tragedy and the loss of this beautiful, young life," said Dr. Patricia Linares, the Crowley ISD interim superintendent. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Hailey's family, friends and the Crowley ISD staff during this difficult time."

The district said in addition to her classes at Crowley High School, Cartwright was studying health sciences at the Bill R. Johnson Career and Technology Education Center and was enrolled in online classes at the district’s Global Prep Academy.

Grief counselors will be at the campus this week to support her classmates and teachers, the district said.

Friends on social media said they will wear her favorite color on Wednesday to honor her.