Plano PD: Teens were racing before fatal crash

- Plano police now confirm street racing was a factor in the crash that killed two teenage girls near Shepton High School.

Last month 16-year-old Samantha Sacks was speeding in her father’s Porsche SUV. She crashed into a tree and the vehicle burst into flames.

Sacks died in the crash, along with her friend Lilly Davis. A third teenage girl in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators now believe the girls were racing a car with boys just before they crashed.

“Through the course of the race the boys came to a stop at a stop sign while the girls failed to navigate the stop sign, losing control of their car,” police said in a release. “The boys did get out of their car and render aid to the girls, along with a homeowner who jumped a fence.”

There’s no word on any possible charges.