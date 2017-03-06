Arlington PD: Store clerk fatally shoots would-be robber News Arlington PD: Store clerk fatally shoots would-be robber Arlington police say a store clerk shot and killed a masked person who tried to rob the store Monday night.

Police received the initial call around 7:45 p.m. about a shooting at the Super Save store in the 2500 block of Abram Street.

The store clerk told police he shot the masked men because he was armed. Police are working to verify the suspect had a gun.

Another person was detained and is being questioned by police. It’s unclear if that person had any involvement in the attempted robbery.

Police say a grand jury will likely look at the case to determine if the store clerk used justified force.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX4 for the latest information