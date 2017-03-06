Deadly wreck closes Highway 380 in McKinney

At least one person was killed in the multiple vehicle wreck that involved an SUV, a truck , a Suburban and a tanker truck. Authorities could be seen removing at least one body from a vehicle.

The crash occurred on Highway 330 near County Road 330. Traffic was closed in both directions due to the wreck and investigation.

DPS officials said emergency responders were called about 2:15 p.m. on Monday. Preliminary information leads DPS to believe the white SUV was going west on 380 when it suddenly sideswiped the truck in the adjacent lane.

That truck then crossed into eastbound traffic and hit a tan Chevy Suburban head-on. The Suburban was then hit by a tanker truck also going eastbound. The force of the collision knocked the tanker onto its side.

Officials said there were multiple injuries in the vehicles, in addition to the one confirmed death. At least two of the injured were taken via helicopter to area hospitals.

Names of the dead and injured have not been released.