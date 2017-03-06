Video shows Fort Worth officer helping confused elderly woman

- A Fort Worth police officer is getting praise for helping a confused elderly woman return home.

Frank Garner posted a short clip of the encounter on Facebook. He said on Friday his mother got a bit confused and started walking. She had actually walked several miles before officers found her.

That’s where Officer Bowlen comes in. Garner said the officer walked with his mother and “wherever she went, he went.”

“He treated her as if they were just old buddies walking the city street,” he wrote in his post.

Garner called it a beautiful sight, especially since his mother is black and Officer Bowlen is white.

“This was so touching to me! I battled to fight back the tears as Officer Bowlen eventually made it to my truck. Honestly, I could tell that he was doing the same! I support the Fort Worth Police for a million reasons other than this! But stuff like this continues to be my reassurance!” he said.

Other officers were eventually called in and Garner said they were just as helpful. He called them heroes for keeping his mother safe and making her smile.

“If you EVER doubt Fort Worth's finest in blue, just contact me and I will tell you of more than a few stories like this that will absolutely make you change your mind!!!” he said.