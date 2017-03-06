Everman High School students killed in crash

- Two Everman High School students were killed in a rollover accident over the weekend.

Police said the single-car crash happened just before midnight Sunday in the 300 block of Roy C. Brooks Drive in Everman. A Ford Mustang with three people inside flipped.

Rescuers pulled the driver of the Mustang out of the car. The unnamed driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is reportedly in stable condition, police said.

The two passengers in the car died at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified one of them as 18-year-old Marcos Revilla.

Everman Independent School District Superintendent Curtis Amos confirmed both Revilla and the second victim were Everman High School students.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families affected by this incident,” Amos said in a statement.

The school will have counselors on hand for any students who need assistance.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

“We would like to offer those affected by this, our deepest and most sincere condolences .Today is a day of heartbreak,” Everman Police Chief C.W. Spencer said in a release.