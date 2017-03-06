Celebrity donations help resale shop feed the hungry News Celebrity donations help resale shop feed the hungry Celebrities are donating their clothes to help feed the hungry in North Texas. The items are up for sale at a new thrift store in Plano.

- Celebrities are donating their clothes to help feed the hungry in North Texas. The items are up for sale at a new thrift store in Plano.

Minnie’s Resale Boutique is not your typical thrift store. It’s a place where shoppers can find a pair of Louis Vuittons at a fourth of the cost.

“We’re going to bring a little Hollywood to Plano, Texas,” said Cheryl “Action” Jackson. “These shoes scream ‘I gotta have them!’”

Jackson is the driving force behind Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano. The pantry is named after he beloved mother. Now she’s expanding the mission to feed the hungry with the resale shop.

“Some prices could be as low as 99 cents and some prices could be as high as $500, but you're getting a deal no matter which way you go,” she said.

Jackson said she didn’t want the shop to have a traditional thrift store feel.

“We want this place to be - you get a deal, they get a meal,” she said.

The food pantry has gained celebrity support over the past nine years. So Jackson asked if they would help with clothing donations for the boutique too.

“I called Rocket and Melani Ismeal and they came with two truckloads full,” she said.

Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith donated shoes and a jacket, which are on display. Former pro-baseball player Torii Hunter and his wife, Katrina, also sent clothes.

“It actually says exclusively tailored for Emmitt Smith,” Jackson said.

Every dollar spent at the store provides three meals to someone at the pantry.

“I just know that if Oprah knew that her item was being sold and it would provide 400 meals, she'd be smiling right now,” Jackson said.

The store is now open for business and accepting public donations.

“There’s a meal in your home and it’s not in your cupboards. It’s in your closet, on your shelves,” Jackson said.

LINKS:

facebook.com/minniesfoodpantry

texas.dleague.nba.com/minnies-food-pantry-night-driven-by-toyota/

www.facebook.com/events/658690781000866/