VIDEO: Richardson man sees color for the first time

A colorblind man from Richardson got a big gift this weekend. Thanks to new glasses he can now see color.

Bobby Davis’ family brought him to the Dallas Arboretum Saturday and surprised him with a special pair of glasses designed to let him see in color. Without the glasses, his daughter said he just sees shades of gray.

“Today I was able to give my dad a gift that, for 46 years, he could have never imagined. He is colorblind, so his whole life has been seen only in shades of gray. I'd seen so many videos about Enchroma Glasses and decided, for him, they were way overdue. I'm so happy to have captured this once in a lifetime moment and be able to share it with everyone,” Becca Davis said.

She posted video of the surprise on Facebook. Her dad slipped on the glasses and was speechless for the first time in his life.

“So what’s that feel like to you,” his daughter asked.

“I don’t know,” he replied.

“People don’t understand a lot of colorblindness. He says he sees shades of things, but now it’s brilliant. You can see brilliant color,” another family member asked him.

“Yeah,” Davis said while wiping away tears.

In fact, the whole family cried as Davis found his voice again and began going around pointing out the colors he saw.

“He would tell us, ‘That’s orange! That’s purple!’ (His favorite color) He just had so much fun with them after the fact and couldn’t stop talking about how much he loved them,” his daughter said.

She said she loves her dad and that he deserved this special moment more than anything in the world.