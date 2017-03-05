Legal expert discusses first week of John Wiley Price trial

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 05 2017 09:32PM CST

Updated:Mar 05 2017 09:32PM CST

Week 2 of the corruption trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price gets underway on Monday. The Government is trying to show jurors the complex money connection between Price, his assistant Daphney Fain and consultant Kathy Nealy. Complicating matters, there are potential problems with the jury in the trial, which could last for five months.

Victor Vital is a trial lawyer for Barnes & Thornburg. He has no connection to the Price trial, but does have a lot of experience in white collar crime cases. Vital sat down with Richard Ray at FOX 4 to give his reaction to the first week of testimony.


