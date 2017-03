A teenager was killed in a motorcycle crash in Arlington.

The crash happened Thursday and 17-year-old Armando Chavez died Friday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Billy B Avenue, Arlington police said.

Chavez was traveling south when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a mailbox, police said.

Speed is potentially a factor but further investigation is needed, police said.