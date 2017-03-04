New guidelines for back pain

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 04 2017 10:00AM CST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 10:00AM CST

The American College of Physicians now recommends noninvasive ways to treat low back pain before using more invasive solutions.

Dr. Jessica Shepherd visited Good Day Saturday to discuss the recommendations.
 


